Art 370 to be removed in JK if voted to power: Shah

April 28, 2019 | PTI

Hits out at Omar over his 'separate PM for JK' remark

BJP president Amit Saturday said that Article 370 will be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, if the saffron party is voted to power again.

"We will remove Article 370 if you make Narendra Modi the prime minister again," Shah said at a public rally here in Palamau district in Jharkhand.

Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah said during the Congress-led UPA government, militant groups from Pakistan used to target India continuously.

“The force personnel were beheaded by militants also,” he said.

"We cannot compromise with the security of the nation. Pakistan wants to separate Kashmir from India. We will not allow it. Pakistan se goli aayegi to yahan se gola jayaga (if a bullet comes here, a shell lands there)," the BJP president said.

Launching a scathing attack on National conference leader Omar Abdullah for his remarks on having a separate prime minster for Kashmir, the BJP president said Kashmir is an inseparable part of India.

"Should there be two prime ministers for one country?" Shah asked the people.

“As long as the BJP exists, Jammu and Kashmir will continue to be an integral part of India,” the BJP president said while addressing an election rally here.

"Kashmir is Maa Bharats 'Mukut' (crown of India) and nobody can snatch it," he said.

The BJP president also said, "We will remove Article 370 from J&K, if you make Narendra Modi the prime minister again."

Shah's question, "Should there be two prime ministers for one country?", evoked a deafening 'no' from the crowd.