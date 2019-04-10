Art 370 permanent only till plebiscite: Farooq

April 10, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘Kashmir a political dispute pending in UN’

Three-time chief minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday said Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu Kashmir, was permanent only till plebiscite is not held in the State.

Addressing an election rally at Hazratbal area of Srinagar, he said Kashmir was a political dispute still pending in the United Nations.

“Maharaja Hari Singh’s son, Karan Singh himself said in the parliament that his father acceded to India only on three things - defence, foreign affairs, and communication- rest all powers were vested with the State till plebiscite was to be held,” Farooq said.

“Many people tell you that Article 370 was temporary provision It was so till plebiscite is held in Jammu Kashmir,” he said. “We put autonomy before them and didn’t ask for undoing any rights.”

Farooq also criticised the media for accusing him of double speak.

“Media often accuses me that I speak one thing in Jammu, another in Kashmir and yet another in Delhi. I only speak one thing. We have acceded to India but on certain conditions that include Article 370, Article 35-A, and don’t forget the Delhi Agreement,” he said. “We all will die one day but these things won’t die. India will be alive and there will be better leaders than Modi.”

The NC chief also accused the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption and said that a commission should be set up to investigate their source of income.

“How did BJP manage to build a new office in Delhi worth Rs 8000 crore? They should answer,” he said.

Farooq said Kashmir could prosper only when there is peace and cordial relationship between New Delhi and Islamabad.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of spreading hatred should try to win the hearts of the people in India as well as in Pakistan.

“Hatred will never bring prosperity. I request Modi as well as Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to have a brotherly relationship,” Farooq said.

He also appealed people to vote for NC in the upcoming parliamentary polls to keep the “communal forces” like the BJP and the RSS at bay.

Polling would be held in two constituencies of the State on April 11 that would be followed on April 18, 23, 29 and May 6.