March 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Art 370 discussion only after Art 35-A verdict: RSS

The government should keep its view on Article 35-A firmly in court so that a discussion can be taken up on Article 370 after a verdict on the former, RSS General Secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi said on Sunday.
Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the constitution through a 1954 presidential order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu Kashmir and bars people from outside the State from acquiring any immovable property in the State.
The section also empowers the J&K Assembly to define "permanent residents" to bestow special rights and privileges to them.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A.
Article 370 of the constitution grants special status to Jammu Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the State.
To a query on Article 370, Joshi said, "It is expected that the government of the day will keep its viewpoint firmly. After a decision on this (Article 35-A) case is delivered, the issue of Article 370 will be discussed in light of this decision."
He was speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the organisation's highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), here.
The ABPS is the Hindutva organisation's highest decision-making body and its three-day meet, involving over 1400 members, had started here on Friday.

