Art 370, Art 35-A should be reviewed, scrapped: Rajnath

April 29, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said Articles 370 and Article 35-A should be seriously reviewed and scrapped.

While Article 370 gives autonomous status to Jammu Kashmir, Article 35-A allows the Himalayan state's legislature to define permanent residents of the State.

Speaking at a voters' awareness programme here, Singh attacked National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah for his recent remarks that there should be a separate prime minister for Jammu Kashmir.

“When a person, who has occupied a constitutional post says such things, then Articles 370 and Article 35-A should be seriously reviewed. Since these (provisions) have mostly caused losses, Articles 370 and Article 35-A should be scrapped,” Singh said, “There is a conspiracy in Jammu Kashmir. Some organisations want to kindle the feelings of separatism among the people, but majority want to stay with India. Barring three-four organisations, the rest are with India.”

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the International Monetary Fund had endorsed that India was growing at a rapid speed.