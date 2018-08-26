Art 35-A untouchable: Aiyar

‘Tinkering with the law not in national interest’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 25:
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar Saturday said none should touch Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that any tinkering with the law was not in the national interest.
"I think no one should touch this issue. Article 35A is part of our Constitution and no one should make attempts to remove it," Aiyar said on the sidelines of a seminar here titled "Discussion on Jammu and Kashmir and Indo-Pak relations” organised by Centre for Peace and Progress.
"This issue is being raked up unnecessarily. Tinkering with the law is not in anyone's interest,” he said.
The former Union minister said Article 35A, which gives special rights and privileges to the natives of Jammu and Kashmir, should remain intact so that the people of the state do not feel threatened.
"I hope and it is my wish that Article 35A be kept in our Constitution so that people here do not feel any kind of threat that their rights, which have been there for the last 90 years, are being taken away,” he said.
“The issue is now in Supreme Court and I hope that it will decide in the national interest. I hope Supreme Court will deliver a judgment in favour of Article 35-A," Aiyar said.
On dialogue for durable peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Dialogue with Hurriyat Conference and Pakistan is must. You have to hear what Hurriyat and Pakistan says about resolution of Kashmir issue. In Tamil Nadu a Dravidian movement was launch in 1947 and continued till 1962 when the issue was resolved through talks and today Tamil Nadu is integral part of India."
He said talks have been held in the past and would be held future till the issue is resolved for restoration of peace in the state.