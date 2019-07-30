Art 35-A not core group meet agenda: BJP

July 30, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

At a time when rumours are ripe that Government of India (GoI) is mulling to abrogate Article 35-A from Jammu Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday said the subject was not in the agenda in their core group meeting scheduled to be held in Delhi on Tuesday.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul said the meeting would largely be focused on the upcoming assembly polls in the State.

Koul, who would be part of the meeting, said BJP had no intentions to deliberate on the abrogation of Article 35-A.

Amidst uncertainty and speculation over the abrogation of Article 35-A following the deployment of additional forces in the Valley, the central leadership of BJP has summoned members of the party’s core group in Jammu Kashmir for an “urgent meeting” in Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting is likely to be chaired by BJP working president J P Nadda.

BJP General Secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Jammu Kashmir Ram Madhav would also be part of the meeting.

The possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah meeting the party’s J&K unit leaders has not been ruled out.

From Jammu Kashmir, BJP State President Ravinder Raina would lead the team.

“There is no truth about BJP revoking Article 35-A as of now. The matter is sub judice. Let the court give its verdict first,” Koul said. “Our main focus in tomorrow’s meeting will be on Assembly polls and parties expansion in Jammu Kashmir.”

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav is also scheduled to arrive in the Valley on Tuesday to kick off a mass contact programme of the party for the upcoming assembly polls.

However, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said Madhav would only travel if the core group meeting ends on time.