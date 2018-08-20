About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Arshiq Latief wins gold in Thaiboxing at Gujarat

Arshiq Latief of Jammu and Kashmir earned gold medal in the three-day Thaiboxing Championship which was held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 17th to 19th August.
Arshiq, who hails from Srinagar district of Kashmir, participated in Under-14 age category event by defeating five states including, Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam, Gujarat and Delhi.
Arshiq was accompanied by team coach, Sikander Farooq, President of Thaiboxing Association of J&K (TBAJK), Umar Ahmad, and General Secretary of TAJK, Asif Hussain.
More than 800 athletes of almost 17 states participated in the championship under various age categories.
The Championship was organized by Gujarat Thaiboxing Association which is recognized by School Games Federation of India, affiliated with Thaiboxing Indian Federation and member of World Thaiboxing Federation and Asian Thaiboxing Federation.

 

