About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 03, 2019 | PTI

Arrogance, misbehaviour can't be tolerated: PM

 Arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday in a stern message after senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's MLA son assaulted a government official.
According to sources, he told the BJP parliamentary party meeting that "whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be... such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated" and action should be taken against them.
"Manmaani nahi chalegi," he said in Hindi, meaning one cannot get away with doing whatever he or she wishes.
Speaking to reporters, BJP MP and spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy quoted Modi as saying that such conduct was "totally unacceptable".
Asked if the prime minister also suggested disciplinary action, he answered in affirmative. "He said if somebody behaves in such a way, then action should be taken against him. He made his feelings clear," Rudy said.
Sources said Modi also made a reference to BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's brazen defence of his attack on officials with a cricket bat with the boast "pahle nivedan, phir aavedan, phir danadan" (first request, then application, then attack), saying such a conduct is unacceptable.
"If somebody commits a mistake, there should be a sense of regret as well," he said.
The MLA had defended his action and refused to apologise. He was arrested and later released on bail by a court in Madhya Pradesh.
Party sources said Modi also disapproved of the fanfare with which BJP leaders received him after he was released from jail and suggested that the party will take action.
The prime minister said BJP leaders have toiled hard for generations to bring the party success and such arrogance brings it a bad name.
The MLA's father Kailash Vijayvargiya, a BJP national general secretary, was in the meeting when Modi deplored the incident.
At the first parliamentary party meeting held after he led the BJP to a massive win in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Modi was felicitated by senior leaders.
Party chief Amit Shah and its working president J P Nadda were also felicitated, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.
Joshi said Modi will launch the BJP's membership drive from Varanasi on July 6 during which at least five trees should be planted by party workers in every booth across the country.
Modi dubbed the plantation exercise as "panchvati", which according to the Ramayana, was the place where Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman had stayed in exile for 14 years.
"Had a great @BJP4India Parliamentary Party meet earlier today. A wide range of issues were discussed. Looking forward to a fruitful session ahead," the prime minister tweeted.
In his address, he asked party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during the ongoing session and added that they should also dedicate themselves to people's service so that they are known for what they have done for the masses, Joshi said.
He expressed his unhappiness at the poor attendance of party MPs when triple talaq bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.
While Modi will launch the membership drive from Varanasi, Shah will kick it off in Telangana and other party leaders in different parts of the country. July 6 is the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

 

 

Latest News

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Jul 02 | Agencies
3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Jul 02 | Agencies
4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Jul 02 | Agencies
GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

Jul 02 | Agencies
US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

Jul 02 | RK Web News
Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Jul 02 | Noor ul Haq
Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

Jul 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Jul 02 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 03, 2019 | PTI

Arrogance, misbehaviour can't be tolerated: PM

              

 Arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday in a stern message after senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's MLA son assaulted a government official.
According to sources, he told the BJP parliamentary party meeting that "whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be... such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated" and action should be taken against them.
"Manmaani nahi chalegi," he said in Hindi, meaning one cannot get away with doing whatever he or she wishes.
Speaking to reporters, BJP MP and spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy quoted Modi as saying that such conduct was "totally unacceptable".
Asked if the prime minister also suggested disciplinary action, he answered in affirmative. "He said if somebody behaves in such a way, then action should be taken against him. He made his feelings clear," Rudy said.
Sources said Modi also made a reference to BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's brazen defence of his attack on officials with a cricket bat with the boast "pahle nivedan, phir aavedan, phir danadan" (first request, then application, then attack), saying such a conduct is unacceptable.
"If somebody commits a mistake, there should be a sense of regret as well," he said.
The MLA had defended his action and refused to apologise. He was arrested and later released on bail by a court in Madhya Pradesh.
Party sources said Modi also disapproved of the fanfare with which BJP leaders received him after he was released from jail and suggested that the party will take action.
The prime minister said BJP leaders have toiled hard for generations to bring the party success and such arrogance brings it a bad name.
The MLA's father Kailash Vijayvargiya, a BJP national general secretary, was in the meeting when Modi deplored the incident.
At the first parliamentary party meeting held after he led the BJP to a massive win in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Modi was felicitated by senior leaders.
Party chief Amit Shah and its working president J P Nadda were also felicitated, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.
Joshi said Modi will launch the BJP's membership drive from Varanasi on July 6 during which at least five trees should be planted by party workers in every booth across the country.
Modi dubbed the plantation exercise as "panchvati", which according to the Ramayana, was the place where Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman had stayed in exile for 14 years.
"Had a great @BJP4India Parliamentary Party meet earlier today. A wide range of issues were discussed. Looking forward to a fruitful session ahead," the prime minister tweeted.
In his address, he asked party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during the ongoing session and added that they should also dedicate themselves to people's service so that they are known for what they have done for the masses, Joshi said.
He expressed his unhappiness at the poor attendance of party MPs when triple talaq bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.
While Modi will launch the membership drive from Varanasi, Shah will kick it off in Telangana and other party leaders in different parts of the country. July 6 is the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;