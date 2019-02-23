Arrests of separatists, additional deployment of CAPFs part of election exercise: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The deployment of additional forces and arrests of leaders and activists of separatist groups including those of Jamat-e-Islami is part of an election exercise undertaken to ensure free and fair elections along with other parts of country, police said on Saturday.
"The arrival of forces and arrests of leaders and activists of separatist groups including Jamat-e-Islami is part of election exercise undertaken to ensure free and fair elections in the state along with other parts of the country," KNS qouted a top police official as having said.
The "anti-election campaign", the agency reported, won't be allowed and all such people including separatists will be detained to ensure "incident free fair and transparent elections in the state."
He also said that the central forces deployed for Amarnath Yatra and municipal and panchayat elections last year are also returning which is a routine practice."
The rumours panicked the people in valley after news about the deployment of hundred companies of central forces including 45 companies of CRPF, 35 companies of BSF, 10 companies of SSB and 10 companies of ITBP in Jammu and Kashmir.
The police official regretted that rumour mongering on several issues is panicking the people while there is nothing new in the deployment of central forces and arrests of separatists in connection with the election exercise for the ensuing General elections.