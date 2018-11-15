Arrested woman courier of militants: Police

We are probing the links: ADGP Khan
We are probing the links: ADGP Khan
Javid AhmadSrinagar:
Police on Wednesday said that investigations were going to ascertain the links of the woman—who is currently under custody, with militants.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that Police was probing how woman—hailing from Srinagar was lured into militancy. Source said police was questioning the woman identified as Asiya about the consignment of ammunition that was recovered from her possession and her links with militants in Kashmir.
They said her two brothers Hilal Ahmad and Mohammad Iqbal were also detained from their residence at Khunmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar city, for questioning into the case.
On Tuesday the woman was arrested along with grenades while she was travelling in a vehicle bearing registration number JK01m-0056 which was intercepted by cops at Lawaypora on the city outskirts.
The arrested woman is believed to be daughter of a slain Hizbul Muhjahideen militant Abdul Rehman Malik, who was killed in a gunfight with government forces some-17 years ago.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order and Security, Munir Khan told Rising Kashmir that the woman was working as a courier for militants. “She is a courier for militants. Grenade and ammunition was recovered from her possession,” Khan said.
Police was trying to establish connections of woman with the militants in Kashmir. “The investigation into the case is on and her (the arrested woman) association with the militant group and its network will be established,” the top police officer said.
This is the second time that police arrested any woman in connection with a militancy-related case. On 26 January an 18-year-old, Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, a resident of Yerwada Pune, Maharashtra, who was in Kashmir then, was arrested on suspicion by police.
On 23 January police had issued a wireless message to all district police heads and chief of security wing in Kashmir that a woman named as Sadiya was in Kashmir and may cause suicide bomb explosion near or inside the “Republic parade” venue in Valley. However, the woman was freed by police after investigation found no links of her with militancy.