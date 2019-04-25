Arrested Pak militant operated in Srinagar for two years

April 25, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Police Wednesday claimed that the arrested Lashkar-e-Tpoiba militant, Mohammad Waqar Awan, 27, alias Chota Dujana of Mianwali in Piunjab Pakistan operated in Srinagar city for two years.

Police presented Aawan before media at Police Control Room Srinagar and the militant said he infiltrated in July 2017 before recieved four moths training in Muzaffarabad.

“I was told that children and women are being oppressed while Muslims were not being allowed to pray and their house is damaged in Kashmir,” said Awan.

Asked whether he saw anything such here, he said “no”

The LeT militant also denied having been involved in any attack in Kashmir, before he was taken away by forces.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Adul Qayoom told reporters that the militant initially remained active in Handwara area in north Kashmir but shifted to Srinagar later.

“He was operating from different areas of Srinagar city, particularly in Downtown and bypass areas, from last nearly two years,” he said.

On April 22 Police intercepted a vehicle at a check point near Pattan in Baramulla.

However, the driver managed to take the vehicle away from the spot into the village interiors, SSP Baramulla said.

“But the police chased him and he was arrested 1 and half kilometre away in a village. The driver was also arrested,” Qayoom said added, “He was heading to Baramulla to revive the militancy.”

Police also claimed to have recovered a pistol and some ammunition. However, the SSP Baramulla declined to share further details, saying the “investigation was still underway in the case.”