Arrested militant killed, cop injured in grenade attack on Tral police station

Shutdown, clashes in Tral; hundreds participate in funeral prayers of slain militant
Shafat MirTral (Pulwama), Feb 26:
An arrested militant was killed and a policeman injured in a grenade attack on police station Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday .
In what police described as an “escape bid” by a former Hizbul Mujahideen operative at police station Tral of Pulwama district, a militant, who was in custody, and was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan, alias Haroon, a resident of Wagad Tral, was killed.
Mushtaq died in a blast as grenade was hurled into the police station to aid him to flee from the police station, according to police. “The grenade was lobbed to create chaos in and around the police station so that the militant, who was wearing a veil, could escape from the custody,” said a police official.
“Today at 12:30 pm one HM militant namely Mushtaq Chopan who was in custody of police station Tral tried to escape from while wearing a female burka. When he was near the main gate someone from outside lobbed a grenade as a part of the planned conspiracy to divert the attention so that he could escape conveniently. The grenade exploded inside the police station near him resulting into death of the said detainee and injury to one constable Mehraj-ud-din”, police said in a press statement.
Earlier Mushtaq was apprehended along with two others by government forces in North Kashmir last month, on January 9, and was involved in FIR no 10 / 2018 under section 7/27 Arms Act. The militant was currently on custody in a case of Awantipora police, said a police official.
The injured police man was shifted to Army hospital for treatment where as the body of the detainee was sent for autopsy. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated under section 176 of CrPC and the circumstances under which he was escaping are being looked into. Chopan was involved in FIR No 55/2017 under section 18, 20,38 ULAP of P/S Tral, FIR No 76/2017 under section 302 RPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 18,20 ULAP of Police station Tral, the police official said.
Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown was observed in Tral township to mourn the death of the militant. Clashes also erupted in the native village of Mushtaq after the news about his killing reached Wagad hamlet of Tral as youth pelted stones on the forces who retaliated by firing tear gas shells and also resorted to aerial firing.
As soon as the news about death of the militant spread, the shopkeepers downed their shutters and all the shops and other business establishments remained closed in the town.
Amid intense anti-India and pro-freedom sloganeering, the funeral prayers were held for slain Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant in Wagad Tral. Two masked militants appeared at the funeral who fired several gunshots in air to pay tribute to the deceased late this evening, as per local sources.
Hundreds converged at the native place of Mushtaq to participate in the funeral prayers of HM militant.
The burial would take place on Tuesday morning, which has been decided by the locals unanimously, as per local sources.
