About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Arrested man 'spying' for India, claims Pak police

Pakistan Police claimed to have arrested an "Indian spy" in Punjab province. 

Local media quoted police saying that they arrested an Indian national who "admitted" himself to be a spy.

Police said the "spy", identified as Raju Lakshman, was arrested on Wednesday from Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district, some 400 kms from Lahore.

Police said Lakshman was arrested while entering D G Khan from Balochistan province.

He has been shifted to an undisclosed place for further investigation.

Latest News

US sanctions Iran

US sanctions Iran's foreign minister

Aug 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Arrested man

Arrested man 'spying' for India, claims Pak police

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Arrested man 'spying' for India, claims Pak police

              

Pakistan Police claimed to have arrested an "Indian spy" in Punjab province. 

Local media quoted police saying that they arrested an Indian national who "admitted" himself to be a spy.

Police said the "spy", identified as Raju Lakshman, was arrested on Wednesday from Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district, some 400 kms from Lahore.

Police said Lakshman was arrested while entering D G Khan from Balochistan province.

He has been shifted to an undisclosed place for further investigation.

News From Rising Kashmir

;