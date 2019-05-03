Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

May 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Friday claimed that the Kangan youth, who was arrested in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was going to join militancy.

Police arrested Shafat Yousuf Malik son of Mohammad Yousuf Malik resident of Thune, Kangan of District Ganderbal, a spokesman said.

"It is learnt that he was provided with arms and ammunition by a militant group and was on way to join Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. As such, he has been restrained from joining the militant outfit, " he said.

The youth was arrested at a checkpoint near Chowgal in Hanwdara and taken into custody, the spokesman said.

"Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were recovered from his possession."

A case FIR No. 87/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara.

Further investigation into the matter is going on, the spokesman said.