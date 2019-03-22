Arrangements for Urs Zain Ud Din Wali reviewed

March 22, 2019 |

The District Development Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangir today discussed the arrangements for Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Sakhi Zain ud Din Wali (RA) Aishmuqam in a meeting of the officers here in Townhall Aishmuqam.

The meeting was attended by SDM Pahalgam, SE PDD, Dy. CMO Anantnag, Exen R&B Division Khannabal, Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Services Anantnag, Assistant Director FCS & CA, Tehsildar Pahalgam, BDO Pahalgam, EO Aishmuqam, NT Aishmuqam, AEE PHE Aishmuqam, SHO Aishmuqam, AEE PHE, Administrator Auqaf Committee Aishmuqam and other officers.

On the occasion, the DDC stressed upon the officers to ensure uninterrupted power supply, safe drinking water, better healthcare facilities, cleanliness, adequate transport facility for devotees, availability of sugar for residents of Aishmuqam on priority and other facilities for the Urs celebrations.

The DDC directed all the concerned officers to complete the necessary arrangements before the start of Urs so that the devotees do not face any difficulty.

The meeting was informed that additional quota of Atta and other eatables have been kept available at the ration stores of Aishmuqam by FCS&CA department.

The DDC directed the concerned to make all street lights functional and told Dy. CMO Anantnag to deploy additional ambulances besides extra medical units for the devotees at the shrine.

Later the DDC visited the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Zain ud Din Wali (RA) to take stock of the facilities being provided to the devotees and also offered tributes.

