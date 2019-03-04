Arrangements for upcoming polls reviewed at Shopian

Shopian, March 03-
In view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, District Development Commissioner Shopian (DDC) Dr Owais Ahmed today convened a meeting to review facilities in polling stations of both the assembly segments of District.
The meeting discussed threadbare the details of polling stations, locations with regard to accessibility, telecom connectivity, basic minimum facilities, infrastructure, vulnerability and other related issues.
The DDC impressed upon the officials to keep the polling stations at convenient locations and ensure basic facilities including water, electricity, toilet, cleanliness in the polling stations.
He urged the officials to personally visit the respective polling stations and communicate to the concerned officials in-case there is need for any repair or up-gradation of the polling stations so that necessary arrangements are made well in time. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure basic minimum facilities including installation of ramps at all polling stations for special persons.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Education Officer, officials of R&B, PHE, Education, Election and other concerned officers and officials.