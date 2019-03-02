Arrangements for Shivratri reviewed at Budgam, Shopian, G’bal

Srinagar: , March 01:
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting of officers to take stock of arrangements being made on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri (Herath) which is being celebrated from 2nd to 5th March.
Representatives of Pandit community also attended the meeting.
On the occasion, the DC directed officers that all necessary arrangements and provisions of services are put in place / made for the smooth and hassle-free celebrations of the festival. During the meeting different departments were earmarked for making their respective arrangements. Provision of uninterrupted electricity supply, drinking water, vegetables and fish, issues of sanitation and cleanliness, waste lifting and segregation etc. were discussed and according directions passed.
The Health department was asked to ensure presence of medical team along with an ambulance for providing of health services.
She also directed concerned to set up sale centers of fish, vegetables and dry fruits particularly walnuts of superior quality for Pandit community ahead of the festival.
The DC directed FCS&CA to ensure supply of essential commodities including sugar, flour (Atta), rice and LPG to the residents of Migrant Colony Sheikhpora for the celebrations of the festival.
ADDC Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, ADC Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, SE PHE Budgam, Ex.En. PDD, Budgam, AD FCS&CA Budgam, AD Fisheries Budgam, EO, MC Budgam, representatives of Health, Area Marketing and other officials were present in the meeting.
Meanwhile, District Development Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmad also reviewed the arrangements being made for Maha Shivratri being celebrated on 04 March.
The meeting was attended by representatives of Pandit community, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chief Medical Officer, AD Food and Supplies, ARTO, AD Fisheries and other concerned officers.
During the meeting, various issues related to availability of essential commodities, adequate provision of Health, drinking water and uninterrupted power supply were discussed.
DDC asked concerned officers to ensure that people from Kashmiri Pandit areas will get all facilities from the district administration. He directed for maintenance of uninterrupted power and water supply. He also directed concerned officers for making arrangements with regard to provision of Medical facilities, adequate quality of walnuts, vegetable, groceries, fish and other related facilities at all localities on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival.
Similarly, District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan chaired a meeting with the district officers to finalize the arrangements for smooth conduct of ensuing Maha Shivratri in the district.
The meeting was attended by ADC Ganderbal, Showket Ahmad, SDM Kangan, Masrat Hashim, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammed Yaseen Lone, PHE Exen, District Officers, and Tehsildars of the district besides representative of local Pandit Community.
The meeting discussed in detail all the necessary arrangements including availability of essential commodities, uninterrupted electricity, water supply, health care for peaceful and successful conduct of this religious event.
DDC directed officers of PHE and PDD to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply during the festive days in the areas where Pandit community is residing.
The DDC asked the concerned department to install stalls at Kheer Bhawani Shrine and in Pandit areas to make essential commodities available including fish, vegetables, walnut and flowers.
Further health department was asked to ensure availability of medical facilities in these areas during the festival days and to install health camp at Kheer Bhawani Shrine.
During the meeting, representative of Pandit Community demanded additional supply of sugar, kerosene and atta, to which DDC directed the FCS&CAD department to ensure availability of adequate ration supply particularly on festive days.
He further asked the concerned authorities to ensure cleanliness in and around the Pandit residing areas and Kheer Bhawani Shrine.