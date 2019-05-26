About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 26, 2019 |

Arrangements for Shab- e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr reviewed at B’pora

Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Bandipora Reyaz Ahmad Beigh on Saturday reviewed the arrangements made for Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadar and Eid-ul-Fitr.
The meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer Bandipora, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Bandipora, Tehsildar Bandipora, Tehsildar Headquarters, District Sheep Husbandry Officer Bandipora, Designated Officer Food Safety Act Bandipora, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Bandipora, DySp (Hqr) and other senior officers of the district.
The meeting discussed various arrangements put in place by the district administration for the convenience of people across the district particularly at Masjids and shrines.
The ACR, on the occasion, directed the concerned officers to ensure availability of essential commodities including rice, Atta, sugar, K-oil, LPG besides uninterrupted power and water supply, transport arrangements, cleanliness in and around mosques, streets and Eidgah’s, medicare facilities and repairs of roads wherever necessary.
He directed the officers to ensure the availability of meat and poultry in the market and directed the departments of Fisheries, Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments to keep sufficient stock available at various sale centres at Bandipora, Sumbal and Hajin. They were directed to keep the availability of mobile vans at various places of the district which will provide chicken to the consumers at rates below market price and fisheries department was directed to ensure availability of fishes in different markets of the district.
The Power Development Department was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the auspicious occasions of Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadar and Eid-ul-Fitr and was also directed to install DG Set at Ahamsharief for any kind of emergency. The Department of Public Health Engineering was also directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply and also, keep available tankers service in the areas wherever necessary.
The ARTO was also asked to ensure availability of transport facilities on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr to Eid Gahs and especially to Ahamsharief and other areas till late hours.

 

 

