Arrangements for Ramzan discussed at Udhampur

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, on Thursday chaired a meeting of line departments and members of Auqaf committee to review the arrangements for holy month of Ramzan.

As per an official, the DC directed the PHE department to ensure adequate supply of water to the Mosques during the month long Ramzan. Executive Engineer PDD was asked to provide uninterrupted power supply especially in the early morning and evening hours. Regarding the security arrangements, representative of Police was asked to ensure the same.

The DC instructed CEO MC to ensure cleanliness around the mosques, while CAPD department was asked to provide adequate stock of ration during the month long holy Ramzan.

A committee comprising AD FCS &CA, CEO MC, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Food Safety Officer, and Tehsildar was constituted to keep a check on the quality and prices of the eatables during the Holy month. Besides, AD FCS & CA was asked to ensure sufficient supply of ration.

The members of Auqaf Committee put forth problems being faced by people during this month. The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the demands and directed the concerned officers to make necessary arrangements.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vikar Giri, SDMs all besides Auqaf Administrator, Er Sajad Bashir Somberia and Tehsildars were present in the meeting, the official added.