Arrangements for Navratri festival finalized

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu Rishpal Singh today finalized the arrangements for Navratri Festival here at a joint meeting of officers of line departments and representatives of religious organizations.

As per an official, the meeting chaired by ADC finalized the arrangements for security and cleanliness around major Temples, traffic management, decoration of religious places tec.

The meeting also stressed on provision for uninterrupted power supply, safe drinking water, adequate stocks of ration and fire wood, check on the rates and quality of food items in the markets.

Singh asked the Police authorities to make adequate deployment for security at temples, langer points and during the Shoba yatras. He directed the Traffic authorities to ensure proper management of traffic.

Health Department was directed to keep adequate provision for Medicare facilities and medical staff.