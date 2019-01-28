Arrangements for Modi’s Feb 3 JK visit reviewed

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 27:
Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu Kashmir at a high-level meeting here last evening.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary PWD (R&B), Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Secretary Tourism, Rigzian Sampheal, DC Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, DC Samba, Sushma Chauhan, Director Hospitality & Protocol, Hashmat Ali Khan, Chief Engineer R&B Jammu, Sudhir Kumar and other concerned officers including SSP Traffic and Additional SP Samba attended the meeting.
At the 3-hour long marathon meeting which was also joined by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam towards the conclusion, Kansal took detailed stock of the arrangements being made for the series of functions to be organized at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh including installation of stage, drinking water, power supply, seating arrangements, medical facilities, sanitation, Hi-end vehicles, traffic management, parking, programme schedule and other arrangements being put in place for the VVIP visit.
Kansal stressed upon the officers to make sure that all necessary arrangements are made well in time. He called for close coordination among different agencies for the smooth conduct of Prime Minister’s visit to the State.
Pertinently, Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jammu, Srinagar and Leh on 3 February 2019 to lay foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects.
Prime Minister had last visited the State on 19 May 2018 to lay foundation of Zojilla Tunnel project.