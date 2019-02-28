About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Arrangements for Maha Shivratri Mela reviewed in Reasi

Jammu, FEBRUARY 27:

 Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, who is also Vice Chairperson of Shiv Khori Shrine Board, visited Ransoo and reviewed arrangements for the forthcoming three-day Maha Shivratri Mela in an officers meeting.
As per an official, she directed the concerned to maintain proper sanitation, particularly in and around langar sites besides ensuring strict ban on plastic and paper disposable utensils as use of only steel and glass utensils is allowed. She asked to keep fire extinguishers available at the conspicuous locations.
Later, The DC toured the Holy Shivkhori Cave and assessed the facilities there, the official added.

