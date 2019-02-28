Arrangements for Maha Shivratri Mela reviewed in Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 27:
Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, who is also Vice Chairperson of Shiv Khori Shrine Board, visited Ransoo and reviewed arrangements for the forthcoming three-day Maha Shivratri Mela in an officers meeting.
As per an official, she directed the concerned to maintain proper sanitation, particularly in and around langar sites besides ensuring strict ban on plastic and paper disposable utensils as use of only steel and glass utensils is allowed. She asked to keep fire extinguishers available at the conspicuous locations.
Later, The DC toured the Holy Shivkhori Cave and assessed the facilities there, the official added.