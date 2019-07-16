About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Arrangements for Lal Draman festival reviewed

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode, on Monday convened an officer’s meeting to review arrangements for upcoming Lal Draman festival, scheduled to start on July 27.
As pera n official, during the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on several issues regarding smooth and successful conduct of the festival.
DC reviewed preparations for transportation of material and goods required for conduct of the festival besides discussing related issues. He set timeline for various activities scheduled to be conducted during the event.
DC asked the concerned officers to ensure that sound system, tents, electric generators, lights and other requisite facilities are made available for the festival on 25th of July without any fail.
DC directed the EO's to depute sufficient number of safai Karamchari staff at the venue, two days before inauguration of the event so that all the designated places. He asked PDD and EO MC Doda to ensure proper lighting at the venue and approach paths leading towards the destination so that there will be no inconvenience caused to the visitors.
The meeting was attended by ADC Kishori Lal Sharma, CMO, CEO besides other district officers, the official added.

Latest News

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

Jul 15 | Agencies
Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Jul 15 | Agencies
NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

Jul 15 | Rising Kashmir News
JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

Jul 15 | Agencies
No proposal to recognise one yr Master

No proposal to recognise one yr Master's degree from foreign countries ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Jul 15 | Agencies
Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Jul 15 | Agencies
European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months' from SC to ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over

India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over 'technical snag'

Jul 15 | Agencies
Three more Amarnath yatries die

Three more Amarnath yatries die

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Arrangements for Lal Draman festival reviewed

              

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode, on Monday convened an officer’s meeting to review arrangements for upcoming Lal Draman festival, scheduled to start on July 27.
As pera n official, during the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on several issues regarding smooth and successful conduct of the festival.
DC reviewed preparations for transportation of material and goods required for conduct of the festival besides discussing related issues. He set timeline for various activities scheduled to be conducted during the event.
DC asked the concerned officers to ensure that sound system, tents, electric generators, lights and other requisite facilities are made available for the festival on 25th of July without any fail.
DC directed the EO's to depute sufficient number of safai Karamchari staff at the venue, two days before inauguration of the event so that all the designated places. He asked PDD and EO MC Doda to ensure proper lighting at the venue and approach paths leading towards the destination so that there will be no inconvenience caused to the visitors.
The meeting was attended by ADC Kishori Lal Sharma, CMO, CEO besides other district officers, the official added.

News From Rising Kashmir

;