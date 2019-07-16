Arrangements for Lal Draman festival reviewed

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode, on Monday convened an officer’s meeting to review arrangements for upcoming Lal Draman festival, scheduled to start on July 27.

As pera n official, during the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on several issues regarding smooth and successful conduct of the festival.

DC reviewed preparations for transportation of material and goods required for conduct of the festival besides discussing related issues. He set timeline for various activities scheduled to be conducted during the event.

DC asked the concerned officers to ensure that sound system, tents, electric generators, lights and other requisite facilities are made available for the festival on 25th of July without any fail.

DC directed the EO's to depute sufficient number of safai Karamchari staff at the venue, two days before inauguration of the event so that all the designated places. He asked PDD and EO MC Doda to ensure proper lighting at the venue and approach paths leading towards the destination so that there will be no inconvenience caused to the visitors.

The meeting was attended by ADC Kishori Lal Sharma, CMO, CEO besides other district officers, the official added.