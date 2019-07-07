Arrangements for Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival reviewed

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor Saturday convened a meeting to review the arrangements being put in place by the District Administration for the upcoming Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival 2019.

The two-day long festival is scheduled to be organized from 21st and 22nd July, 2019 at Kargil at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Complex Bemathang.

During the course of the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on various arrangements to be put in place by the Tourism Department for the festival.

Issues related to boarding and lodging, transportation of the participating artists, polo, archery players besides several other issues were also discussed in detail.

The Assistant Director Tourism, Kargil, Aga Syed Taha briefed the meeting about the arrangements. He informed that the department has already taken requisite steps for the promotion of the two-day event and a good number of tourists from different parts of the country and abroad are likely to witness the cultural and traditional extravaganza.

Addressing the meeting, the ADC instructed the district officers to extend every possible assistance to the Tourism Department to make the event a grand success.

Instructions were issued to the concerned officers to make timely arrangements for security, first aid, PAS system, power and drinking water facilities, veterinary care and feed, fodder and medical facilities for the animals like horses and Yak to be used for the event, media coverage besides other related arrangements.

The ADC asked all the district officers to work with utmost dedication and in a coordinated manner to ensure that all requisite arrangements are put in place well in time.

Assistant Director Panning Kargil, Accounts Officer to DC Kargil, AD Tourism, Executive Engineers of various divisions besides other concerned district officers attended the meeting.