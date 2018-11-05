About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Arrangements for conduct of examinations reviewed at Anantnag

Published at November 05, 2018 02:15 AM 0Comment(s)342views


Anantnag, November 04:

 In view of the inclement weather, the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Mohammad Younis Malik today convened a meeting of the officers to review the arrangements for the conduct of board examinations.
On the occasion, the DDC Anantnag instructed for providing satisfactory heating, lighting and other arrangements for smooth conduct of all the ongoing examinations.
The meeting was attended by ADC Anantnag, Joint Director Education South Circle, SDMs of Pahalagam, Kokernag, all the ZEOS and heads of examination centres.

