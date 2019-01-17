Arrangements finalized for Republic Day celebration at Bhaderwah

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 16:
Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhadarwah, Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti, on Wednesday convened a meeting to finalize the arrangements for celebration of upcoming Republic Day-2019.
According to an official, the meeting had detailed discussion on arrangements like security, first aid, sanitation, Fire and Emergency Services, seating arrangements, power & water supply, and issuance of invitation cards.
All the concerned departments were directed to finalize the required arrangements before 24th January, the day of full dress rehearsal.
It was apprised that the function will be held at Boys Higher Secondary School Ground Bhadarwah where National Flag will be unfurled by the chief guest followed by march past by the contingents of CRPF, JKP, Senior NCC and Junior NCC and platoons from government and private schools and cultural programme. It was also decided that the day shall start with playing of Shenai Vadan by Information Department Bhaderwah, the official added.
The Full Dress Rehearsal of the programme will be held on 24th January 2019.
Director AIR, ASP, Executive Engineer BDA, Tehsildar, SDPO, BDO, DFO, AEE PHE, PDD and PMGSY, Naib Tehsildar besides other officers and officials attended the meeting, the official added.