Arrangements finalized for Panchayat elections in Baramulla

Baramulla, December 02:
District Election Officer Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash today chaired a meeting here at Dak Bungalow to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth and fair conduct of phase-VII of Panchayat Polls scheduled on 04 December.
On the Occasion, a thorough discussion with regard to the necessary arrangements including the deployment of poll staff, transportation of polling material, heating and lighting arrangements, security arrangements at the polling stations and other requisite arrangements was held wherein the concerned authorities briefed the chair about various issues confronting the way for its smooth conduct.
Emphasising upon the officers for maintaining close coordination, the DEO stressed for working with added synergy and enthusiasm so that elections are conducted in free and fair manner. He directed for the deployment of polling staff and material well in advance at the respective polling stations adding that such an exercise will help in conducting the polls in a hassle-free manner.
Meanwhile, the DEO said that in district Baramulla, polling in 02 blocks has been scheduled in Phase-7th in which 16 candidates for 06 sarpanch halqas and 06 candidates for 03 panch halqas are in fray. He said that 50 polling stations have been established wherein about 8089 eligible voters can cast their votes.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Dy DEO, District Panchayat Officer, CEO, Observers, ROs, AEROs, and various other concerned were present on the occasion.