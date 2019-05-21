Arrangements finalized for counting of votes in Anantnag

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Returning Officer for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency Khalid Jahangir today chaired a meeting of AROs, Nodal Officers, representatives of various political parties including, independent contesting candidates to finalize the arrangements for counting of votes of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 at DC Office Anantnag.

For counting of votes polled for Anantnag PC, 16 counting centres have been established at GDC (Boys) Khanabal Anantnag.

The RO sought cooperation from the political parties to ensure hassle-free counting process. He stated that all required arrangements have been put in place as per ECI guidelines. Moreover, a control room has already been set up in the GDC (Boys) Khanabal. To ease rush two entry gates will be opened on 23rd of May 2019 one for officials and another for political parties/ candidates.

For the convenience of electronic and print media, a media cell will be made functional in the ground of GDC (Boys), Khanabal Anantnag.





