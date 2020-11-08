Arrangements finalized for AA examination inBudgam

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

According to a press statement, a meeting was convened here today under the chairmanship of ADC Budgam Dr Nasir Ahmad in order to finalize the arrangements for conducting written test examination of candidates appearing for recruitment to the posts of Accounts Assistant (AA)Panchayat in District Budgam.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by CEO, SDM Khansahab, all Tehsildars, DEPO, District Coordinator exams from SSRB, all designated superintendents and others concerned.

The statement further said that while briefing the meeting about arrangements, the ADC said that all arrangements to conduct written test exams smoothly and transparently are proactively in place at all the designated centres. He said there will be 35 centres where exams are scheduled to be conducted on the prescribed day. He said 10393 candidates are scheduled to be appearing in the written test, he adding that exams at all centres will be held on 10th of November from 12 o’clock to 2 P.M.

The ADC further said that superintendents, dy. superintendents, examiners and invigilators have already been nominated and their deployment to the concerned centres will begin well before the commencement of exams. He also said that there will be a rehearsal of all arrangements on 9th of November, a day before the scheduled exams

Arrangements for AA exams finalized at Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Nov 07: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today convened a meeting to finalise the arrangements for smooth conduct of examination for Accounts Assistant (AA), Panchayat being conducted by J&K Service Selection Board.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held regarding pre-examination day activities, posting of staff, examination observers, lifting of examination material, collection of the examination material from examination centres, seating arrangements and other necessary facilities.

The DC was informed that the examination shall be held on November 10, (Tuesday) from 12 noon to 2 P.M at 24 examination centres in the district.

The DC sought cooperation from all the concerned departments for conducting free and fair exams and exhorted upon all the officers that all the arrangements pertaining to it be put in place well on time.

He further asked the concerned to ensure provision of adequate seating, hand sanitizers, masks, lighting and drinking water arrangements.

Later, a training session was also held during which the concerned officers were sensitized about their roles and responsibilities for conducting free and fair examinations.

The meeting was attended by ADC Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, SDM Kangan Tehsildar, Dy. CEO, Examination centre Coordinator, SSB Examination Coordinator, delivery and collection teams and other concerned.