August 04, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Arrangements finalised for Aug 15 celebrations at Anantnag, Ganderbal

 Arrangements for August 15 celebrations were finalised on Saturday in Aanantnag and Ganderbal.
Government spokesman said in a statement that separate meeting in this regard were held at DC Office Anantnag and DC office Ganderbal.
In Anantnag, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir.
Similarly, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan convened a meeting of officers to review and finalize arrangements for upcoming celebration on August 15 in the district.
In Anantnag, government handout said, the meeting was informed that the main function will be held at Government Degree College for Boys Khannabal and will start with Shahna-i-Wadan. The chief guest will unfurl the flag which will be followed by march past by the contingents of JKP, CRPF, NCC, Fire and Emergency Services, Auxiliary Police, District Ladies Police and school children from both government and private educational institutions. In addition, colourful cultural programmes and martial art activities will be presented on the occasion.
Jehangir directed the officers of R&B, PHE, PDD, Information, Youth Services & Sports, Municipal Committees, Police, Education and other concerned officers to ensure the requisite arrangements in place for the grand celebrations of the event within the stipulated time.
Similar functions will be held at all sub divisions viz Bijbehara, Pahalgam, Kokernag and Dooru and Tehsil headquarters of the district, the meeting was informed.
Government spokesman added that the meeting in Ganderbal was informed that the main function will be held in the premises of Madr-e-Meharban ground, Ganderbal where the flag will be unfurled by the chief guest followed by the march past presented by contingents drawn from district police, CRPF, Armed Police, NCC, PTS Manigam and students of various educational institutions. Cultural programs would also be presented by the students during the function.
DDC Ganderbal while impressing upon the officers to show coordination, stressed that the committees already formulated will finalize all the arrangements before 13th August, the day of full dress rehearsal.
Meanwhile, the DDC directed the SDM Kangan and Tehsildars of the district to ensure that all arrangements are put in place timely for the celebration in their respective jurisdictions.

 

