Around 200 Jamaat activists, sympathisers picked up in south Kashmir

Shafat MirAnantnag, Feb 25:
More than 200 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and sympathizers have been arrested in south Kashmir alone as the crackdown on the organisation continues.
Police on Monday booked 62-year-old deputy Ameer (chief) of Jamaat, Ahmadulah Parray Maki and shifted him from Srigufwara Police Station to District Jail Anantnag at Mattan along with several other Jamaat activists.
Parray had been picked up by joint forces comprising Army, CRPF and SOG on Sunday evening from his residence at Khiram village of Bijbehara in Anantnag district.
According to a Jamaat activist, Police has mostly picked up its cadre from Dochinpora belt and Arwani area of Bijbehara since last three days while several activists from JEI have also been arrested and booked from Kokernag and Dilagam villages of Anantnag district.
He said the night raids by the government forces continued in several areas like Redwani, Kujar, Frisal, Yaripora, Bogam, Bochroo, Bolsoo, Wokay, Mohamadpora, Tarigam, Qaimoh villages and several other areas of Kulgam district.
The government forces did not spare even the ailing octogenarian, former Ameer-e-Jamaat, Sheikh Ghulam Hassan. Sheikh, who is bedridden, was picked up by Police and detained. He was then released on Monday afternoon.
In the ongoing crackdown on Jamaat, around 300 of its members have been picked up so far. The arrested activists of Jamaat include basic members (Rukun), associate members (Umeedwari Rukun) and affiliates.
Police has also picked up many Jamaat sympathizers and relatives of Jamaat activists and booked them. These sympathizers are not even remotely affiliated to the politico-religious group, said one of the relatives of a Jamaat member.
The profiling of Jamaat activists in their respective native places by the Army and SOG has been a routine affair now for the past many years.
On several occasions, the Jamaat activists are called to Army camps where they are questioned and asked to provide personal details and photographs are also clicked during this process.
Even during the last couple of days when the members were picked up, the Army men would first click their pictures and then hand them over to Police, he said.