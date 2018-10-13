About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Armyman, porter injured in Poonch

Published at October 13, 2018


NAZIM ALI MANHAS

POONCH:

 An army soldier and a porter were injured when they inadvertently stepped on a landmine along the Line of Control in the Gulpur sector of Poonch district on Friday afternoon.
They were identified as LNK Bupinder Singh of 55 engineering regiment and presently posted in 4MLI and Naseer Ahmed, a defense porter.
Naseer Ahmed, who is a resident of Bandi Chachain area of Poonch, was engaged as a porter by the 4MLI unit to ferry items to forward posts in the Gulpur sector.
Sources said an army soldier and defense porter was patrolling the LoC when one of them stepped on the mine at.
They said armyman and the porter were returning from a forward post along LoC, when one among them stepped on a drifted mine in Gulpur sector of Poonch district Friday afternoon, triggering a blast.
He said the injured porter was shifted to Military hospital Poonch for treatment. The soldier was being treated at Command Hospital, Udhampur. Where he was responding to the treatment and his condition was stated to be stable, sources said.

 

