Army wrongly confined, tortured Kupwara man: Police to SHRC

Nasrullah Khan of DevarLolab who went missing on 31th August 2017 from 27 RR camp “was wrongly confined and severely tortured by the army with an intention to kill him”.
Police in a reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) notice has said, “It was revealed that on 31-08-2017 one Nasrullah Khan son of Sharif Ullah Khan R/o Dever went to his Behk at Trimukha top and as a usual, he proceeded to Army Camp 27RR headed by Major Nishant Gupta located at Trimukha top to make his entry as per the procedure put in place by the Army.”
“However he was possibly taken inside the camp and was wrongfully confined there and was also severely tortured with an intention to kill him,” police informed the Commission.
Police also revealed that “On 31-08-2017 Police Station Lalpora came to know that one person namely Nasrullah Khan Sharif-ul-Ullah Khan R/o Dever has been brought from TrimukhaBehk by the villagers of Dever in a very critical condition and has been taken to SDH of Sogam for Medical treatment.”
“Upon receiving this information ASI Mushtaq Ahmad No.1580/S along with HC Mohammad Shafi: No.355/KP of P/S Lalpora were deputed to SDH Sogam to enquire into the matter,” reads a Police reply.
The petitioner of the case and chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) AhsanUntoo said that the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara was also directed to consider the medical assistance to the victim.
The police also informed the Commission that later on, the locals made lot of hue and cry after which he was thrown out of the rear gate of the camp in a critically injured condition. On receiving the docket, Case FIR No 62/201: U/S 307/342/323/FPC was registered in P/S Lalpora and investigation taken-up.
“The injured person was immediately referred to SKIMS Srinagar for further treatment.”
Police further stated that “After a lot of correspondence and persuasions the concerned Army authorities presented the accused other Army officers/officials at headquarters 8 Sector RR, CherkootLolab where they were questioned thoroughly by the SIT who have all denied their involvement in the case, the Entry/Exit Register in original of Gate No.01 of Trimukha Camp was obtained from the Army unit on the basis of which questioning was carried out with witnesses; Further investigation into the case is going on.”
However, the Department of Nephrology at SKIMS where Nasrullah was admitted has stated: “The patient namely Khan Nasrullah, 40 years old was admitted in SKIMS Soura, Srinagar in the department of Nephrology Ward-4 (A) as a case of post-torture Rhabdomyolisis with acute renal failure.”
Head of the Department of Nephrology at SKIMS also informed the Commission that the patient was in a critical condition and was managed with multiple sessions of haemodialysis in addition to other medication.
“Over a period of 27 days during the cover of hospitalization the patients’ conditions improved significantly. The patient was discharged with a serum creatine of 2.0 mg/dl. The patient after discharge is following Nephrology OPD and at present the patients' kidney function has normalized,” HoD informed SHRC.
