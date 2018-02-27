Army will retaliate to Pak's aggression: GoC

‘Troops fired on civilians in Shopian after extreme provocations’
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 26:
General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Army’s 15 Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt Monday said the ceasefire violations in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was started by Pakistan and Indian army would continue to retaliate to any aggression by the neighbour.
“The ceasefire violations, which was started by Pakistan, have been appropriately responded by us. It is more of a local affair of a specific reason. Due to their (Pakistan troops) actions, we have reacted at specific places,” Lt Gen Bhat told reporters on sidelines of a Bana Singh Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment centre, here.
He also took salute at the passing out-cum-attestation parade of 219 JAKLI recruits including 115 from Kashmir.
“We do not intend to open an entire front. We will retaliate if Pakistan does any aggressive action or pushes infiltrators across,” Lt Gen Bhat said.
While referring to reports of Pakistan army making an announcement to Uri villagers to vacate the areas, he said only a few villages were asked to vacate for safety reasons.
“Let me clarify that there was no announcement made by Pakistan for our villagers to vacate. They had advised few of the villages to vacate for safety reasons and my input is that those villages have also not vacated completely. We are very conscious of the safety of our people on the border,” he said.
On exchange of heavy artillery in Uri after 15 years, GoC said heavy calibre was used only once.
“As you know, across Banihal, all type of heavy calibre weapons are used and in this area (Uri), at once some heavy calibre weapon was used,” he said.
Lt Gen Bhatt, who recently took charge as GoC of 15 Corps, said using heavy calibre weapons depends on the situation along the LoC.
“It is not that we have made a plan to use heavy calibre weapons. The way enemy fires upon us, we will respond in the same way,” he said.
On militants attacking policemen in Valley, GoC said militants look for easiest targets.
“We will take all actions to ensure that they are appropriately taken care of,” he said.
At least nine policemen have been killed in different militant attacks in Valley this year so far. Two of them were killed in two separate incidents in central Kashmir on Sunday.
GoC said there are inputs about the presence of militants at launch pads across the border at different locations.
“Due to less snowfall, infiltration may start early. We are taking measures to counter infiltrations. Infiltration may be reason behind the recent ceasefire violations at LoC,” he said.
He said the militants waiting across the LoC were in groups of 30-40 at many places from Lepa valley to Mandal area, near 161 brigade, Rampur, and other areas.
About recent BAT action in Kupwara in which a BSF man was killed, GoC said, “The BAT action was foiled and army will continue to foil such actions from across the border.”
Asked whether militant leadership would continue to be targetted, he said, “Definitely. Let me assure you that security agencies are in complete synergy and coordination and it will continue.”
On killing of three youth by army in Ganovpora village of Shopian last month, Lt Gen Bhat said, “It is subjudice and I can’t go into detail”.
He said army doesn’t open fire unless there is an extreme provocation.
“Unless there is no danger to life and property, army does not fire. That day (27 January) army opened fire at Ganovpora, Shopian when situation reached an extent where army feared lynching and heavy damage to life and property.”
“We have never fired upon civilians nor we will fire,” he added.
javid@risingkashmir.com
