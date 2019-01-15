About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army will not hesitate to take strong action along Pak border: Gen Rawat

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with militant activities along the border with Pakistan, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday.

The country along India's western border is providing support to militant groups and the Indian Army is dealing with them effectively, Gen Rawat said in an obvious reference to Pakistan.

"We are ensuring moral dominance along border in Jammu and Kashmir," he said while addressing Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day here.

The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with militant activities along the western border, Gen Rawat said.

He said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border in the eastern sector.

"We will keep reviewing the situation along the eastern border," he said, referring to the border with China.

"Our soldiers will not allow any compromise in guarding the border in the eastern sector," he said.

Gen Rawat also said the Army was carrying out major restructuring and modernisation of the Army.

