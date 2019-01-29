Army vehicle crushes Forest officer to death at Handwara

‘Army driver taken into custody, vehicle seized’
Srinagar, Jan 28:
Army vehicle on Monday afternoon crushed a forest officer to death in Chogul area of Handwara in Kupwara district while as police said that the Army driver has been taken into the custody.
An Assistant Director Forest Protection Force identified as Aijaz Rasool Wani was killed when an Army Casper hit his Alto vehicle in Chogal Handwara. The officer died on the spot.
After the incident, locals staged protest against the Army, demanding punishment to the Army vehicle driver.
Meanwhile, Police said that it has taken the Army vehicle driver into the custody and has also seized the vehicle he was driving.
Police spokesman in a statement issued to KNS said that in this afternoon, one Army vehicle (CASPER) coming from Kupwara towards Sopore collided with an ALTO car bearing Registration number JK05B-5769 at Chogul, resulting critical injuries to the driver of the car.
“The injured was taken to PHC Chogul for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead,” police said, adding that the deceased driver was identified as Aijaz Rasool Wani, son of Gh Rasool Wani of Sopore.
“In this connection, a case under FIR number 15/2019 under section 279, 304-A, 427 RPC has been registered in Police Station Handwara and investigations taken up,” police said, adding that driver of the Army vehicle has been taken into custody and vehicle seized. (KNS)