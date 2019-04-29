Army throws Sgr-Leh highway open, rewards specially abled driver for his work

April 29, 2019 | Umar Raina

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon asked youths to study hard, concentrate on education and stay away from drugs.

After throwing open the strategic 434Km long Srinagar-Leh highway for traffic, he addressed the media persons and appealed the civil administration of both the divisions to work in coordination and synergy to make smooth vehicular movement on the crucial highway.

The GOC also appreciated the work of bulldozer driver Inayatullah who was part of a snow clearance team along the highway.

Dhilon said Inayatullah is specially abled but he is doing a good job to clear snow along the highway, He rewarded Inayatullah with Rs 5000.

Inayatullah who hails from Nilgrath Sonamarg is deaf and dumb; the GOC said that clearing the Zojilla stretch is not an easy job because of heavy snow. “Working at such a height in such cold weather is a real tough job. It starts first with the butchery of fear. It equals putting your life at risk every day. Inayatullah and his companions are heroes who get little or no attention at all,” the GOC said.

Inayatullah is working in Beacon from last 15 years. He has acquired such expertise and knowledge of the road that he is able to identify it even when it is covered under 15 to 16ft of snow. “He is able to handle any machine and he knows everything about the terrain,” Dilion said adding, “he is mastered of Zojila Pass.”

Earlier GOC Lt Gen KJS Dhillon threw open the Srinagar-Leh highway which had remained closed for more than five months. The 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway was reopened for traffic. It was closed for traffic in December last year following heavy snowfall in Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Zero Point, and Meenmarg areas of the road. Hundreds of vehicles crossed the Zojila Pass on Sunday. He flagged off the first convoy of vehicles at Zero Point Zojila.



The function was also attended by officials from civil administration including both Chief Engineers Beacon and Project Viyayak, DC Kargil, SP Kargil, ADC Ganderbal besides the other officials of the administration. The highway is the only surface link connecting Ladakh region with the rest of the State