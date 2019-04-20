Army sponsors players martial art players for secectio trials

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ajas Army Camp has sponsored 10 players for their participation in Martial Arts Championship trials held at Jammu (Wushu /kick boxing) in various age groups for the selection of India team in 9th South Asian Karate Championship to be held in Delhi.

An army spokespersons said a total of five candidates have been selected as part of the Indian team.

“The high success rate of selection shows the dedication of these children towards sports and for a better future. To motivate them further, selected individuals were invited to the Army Camp and were felicitated with prizes.”

He said the efforts of Army have been successful in harnessing and nurturing the talent and channelizing the energies of the youth in a constructive manner. The selected individuals will definitely motivate more children's to participate and pursue other sports activities.

The youth thanked the Army for helping them to participate in such an event which provided them with a platform to showcase their talent and build a brighter future for themselves.