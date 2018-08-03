Army soldier, cop injured in ongoing Sopore gunfight

Get - On the Play Store.
Life was on Friday crippled due to strike in majority areas in the frontier district of Kupwara, where two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants were killed in a gunfight by security forces in Lolab area on Thursday.Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic wa...More
An army soldier and a policeman were injured in ongoing gunfight at Drusoo village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. SSP Javid Iqbal said that the soldier and the cop sustained injuries in fresh exchange of gunfight at Drusoo village of Bahrampora in Watergam...More
The annual yatra was progressing smoothly to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far 2.68 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance since the commencement of the 60-day-long yatra that commenced from June 28 and concludeon August 26. On the 36thday, 1974 p...More
Three people were in a road accident in Ramban after a truck rolled down into a deep gorge on the Kashmir highway. A police official said that a truck bearing No JK05E-6580 on way from Srinagar to Jammu rolled down about 1000 mts into deep gorge near Battery Chashma, Ramban....More
The government forces killed two militants in Drusoo Rafiabad area of district Baramulla on Friday morning. A police official told Rising Kashmir that the government forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched in Drusoo following specific information ab...More
