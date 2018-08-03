About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army soldier, cop injured in ongoing Sopore gunfight

Published at August 03, 2018 11:27 AM 0Comment(s)1263views


Army soldier, cop injured in ongoing Sopore gunfight

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
An army soldier and a policeman were injured in ongoing gunfight at Drusoo village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
 
SSP Javid Iqbal said that the soldier and the cop sustained injuries in fresh exchange of gunfight at Drusoo village of Bahrampora in Watergam.
 
He said that both the injured have been evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment.
 
Earlier, SSP had said that a militant has been killed in the operation.
 
He had said that a cordon-and-search operation was launched at Drusoo village following specific information about the presence of two militants inside a residential house last night.
 
As the searches were underway, the hiding militants opened fire upon the forces triggering off a gunfight, he had said. 
 
The gunfight continued intermittently till wee hours today, he said.
 
"So far one militant has been killed during the operation," SSP had said, adding that fresh exchange of firing resumed at around 9:15 am.
 
Meanwhile, sources identified the slain militant as Reyaz Ahmad of Naseerabad Sopore while as another one trapped militant is said to be Khursheed Ahmad Malik son of Ghulam Nabi Malik of Arabal Nikas, Pulwama who was missing since Tuesday morning. (GNS)
 
 
Picture used in the story is representational
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top