Army should stick to its own business: Altaf Bukhari

Yawar HussainJammu
The Minister for Education Altaf Bukhari Saturday said the Army should not meddle with the education sector of the State but rather concentrate on their own job.
The Minister said that job of education should be left to academicians rather than someone else giving sermons to the education department.
He said the army should stick to its own business and “everyone giving statements on education is not acceptable.”
“Perhaps the people who are giving comments on how we should run education sector are not doing their job properly and that’s why we are suffering,” Education Minister said.
His comments came a day after Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat said that teachers in Jammu Kashmir schools were teaching two maps to the students which imbibes a sense of separate identity in them.
Reportedly, while addressing a press conference in Delhi ahead of the Army Day, the Army Chief said that the teachers in the schools of Jammu Kashmir were teaching two maps to the students - one of India and another of Jammu Kashmir.
(Photograph used in this story is file pic)
0 Comment(s)