Army SHG empowers youth through skills training

April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army has taken various employment generation and self sustaining initiatives in the remote areas of North Kashmir to empower youth and help them earn their livelihood through skill based projects.

The project include apiculture, pottery making, embroidery work etc which are part of the local culture and tradition.

As part of the same, four such Self Help Groups have been started under the aegis of Vajr Division to empower the women of Kalarooch, Batergam, Anderhama and Shatpura villages of Kupwara district. Army is through these Self Help Groups is providing locals with skill training, machines and raw material, so that they can make finished products and earn their livelihood by selling their products. Necessary handholding and guidance is also being provided by the Army, to help them establish their business. Approximately 200 ladies from these villages are getting benefitted through these projects.

While interacting with the women of the Self Help Group at Kalarooch and Shatpura village on 21 April 19, Army officials informed them about all the various steps being taken to provide them an alternate source of income.

They were also informed about the efforts being made by Army, for affiliation of these Self Help Groups with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Govt of India for specialized training and financial assistance, alongwith the discussions with the representatives of USHA International Ltd for adoption of these centers under the Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme. This will help in creating a self sustaining ecosystem, which will provide employment opportunities to more women from the area.

These projects being run under the Sadbhavana initiative demonstrates, Army’s resolve towards the upliftment of socio-economic condition of women, by empowering them to earn their livelihood.

Although a small initiative as of now, it has the potential to expand in scope and size, to generate employment and hope for a brighter future for a large number of women belonging to these remote border villages of North Kashmir.