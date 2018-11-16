Army rescues pregnant woman in Keran

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, Nov 15:
Army and locals helped a pregnant woman of far-flung Keran area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district when she was unable to reach to the hospital due to slippery snowy roads on Wednesday night.
Parveena who was in her family ways developed labour pain but the vehicle in which she was travelling got stuck in Pathra village of Keran due to heavy snowfall.
The Army spokesperson said that as soon as the message was sent to higher authorities, the army’s 268 Brigade Commander alerted nearest army team who after hard efforts managed to take Parveena and her family to Pharkian Top late in the night.
“A lady doctor currently posted in the high altitude area quickly examined Parveena's condition and she was moved without further delay to the next unit where a pick-up truck was waiting to carry the family further ahead,” said a family member.
The lady doctor of the unit there helped in the delivery of the lady. After delivery of the baby child, she was referred to Sub District Hospital Karlpora.
“We are highly thankful to Army and Block Medical Officer Kralpora. It was BMO who sent an ambulance for the lady who is currently admitted at SDH Kralpora. The mother and her newly born baby are both hale and hearty,” said the family members. (CNS)