Army Recruitment Rally in Anantnag

July 12, 2019

895 candidates participated on second day

895 candidates from Anantnag district participated in the complete screening process of 1600 meter Running, Physical and Medical tests on the second day of Army Recruitment Rally on Thursday. The Army spokesperson said energetic participation of the youth illustrates their eagerness to advance and meet their dreams.

The spokesperson said the successful candidates of the first day also came for their detailed Medical Tests before they get to appear for the written test.





