Army recovers 2 AK rifles, other ammunition in Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
Army on Saturday claimed to have recovered two AK rifle and other ammunition during a search operation in Kathua district.
“At early hours, based on inputs from military intelligence, a joint operation by Army Brigade Samba and Police was launched at Galak in Billawar Block of Kathua district today,” a spokesperson said.
He said that one AK 47 rifle, one AK 56 rifle, a hand grenade, four magazines, 256 rounds of AK ammunition, 59 rounds of Sniper ammunition was recovered.
“This recovery has averted a major militant strike planned in Jammu region,” the spokesman said.