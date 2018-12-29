About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army recovers 2 AK rifles, other ammunition in Kathua

Published at December 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu

Army  on Saturday claimed to have recovered two AK rifle and other ammunition during a search operation in Kathua district.

“At early hours, based on inputs from military intelligence, a joint operation by Army Brigade Samba and Police was launched at Galak in Billawar Block of Kathua district today,” a spokesperson said.         

He said that one AK 47 rifle, one AK 56 rifle, a hand grenade, four magazines, 256 rounds of AK ammunition, 59 rounds of Sniper ammunition was recovered.

“This recovery has averted a major militant strike planned in Jammu region,” the spokesman said. 

