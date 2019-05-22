Army rebuts IED blast reports in Poonch, says soldiers injured in training event

May 22, 2019 | Agencies

Army on Wednesday said that there was no Improvised Explosion Device blast along the Line of Control while some of the soldiers suffered injuries during a training event in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a training event, an accident took place this morning in Poonch sector," defence sources here said.

They added that some soldiers suffered injuries in an accident including one seriously wounded.

[Representational Pic]