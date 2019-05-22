About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 22, 2019 | Agencies

Army rebuts IED blast reports in Poonch, says soldiers injured in training event

 

Army on Wednesday said that there was no Improvised Explosion Device blast along the Line of Control while some of the soldiers suffered injuries during a training event in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a training event, an accident took place this morning in Poonch sector," defence sources here said.

They added that some soldiers suffered injuries in an accident including one seriously wounded.

[Representational Pic]

May 22, 2019 | Agencies

;