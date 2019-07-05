Army porter slips to death along LoC

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An army porter died Thursday after he slipped and rolled down into a deep gorge in Karnah sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police official said army porter namely Ghulam Din (45) son of Shah Mohammad was his way to Dogra Post from Ragni Post today afternoon when he slipped and fell down into a gorge near along Line of Control (LoC).

In the incident, the porter working with army’s 7 RR sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital in unconscious state, the officer said.

However, doctors present there declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The officer said that police has taken cognizance and started further investigations into it. (GNS)