Army porter injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

March 15, 2019 | Agencies

An Army porter was injured after India and Pakistan troops exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Friday, reports said.

The injured porter was identified as Surjeet Kumar. He was immediately taken to hospital for treatment, Officials said.

Barring this incident, there was no report of ceasefire violation from anywhere along the LoC since Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

