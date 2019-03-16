Army porter dies in snow slide

March 16, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

An army porter died when a snow slide hit him in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

A police official said an army porter Shakil Ahmad son of Feroz Ahmad of Ajgar, Nawa Uri died when a snow slide hit him in the afternoon while he was working in the area.

“The labourers were busy in snow clearance in the area when a snow slide hit Shakil at a border post in Uri. He was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

“We are investigating the matter,” the police official said.

Shakil was working as a porter with 4 Madras regiment of Indian army.