Army porter dies after hit by snow slide in Uri

March 15, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

An army porter reportedly died when a snow slide hit him in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

A police official from Uri said that an army porter Shakil Ahmad son of Feroz Ahmad, a resident of Ajgar Nawa Uri died when a snow slide hit him on Friday.

“The labourers were busy in snow clearance in the area when a snow slide hit Shakil. He was immediately shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We are investigating the matter,” the police official said.

Shakil as per reports was working as a porter with 4 Madras regiment of Indian army.