Army, police partners in crime: Rasheed

‘Harassing people at Seeloo camp won’t be tolerated anymore’
‘Harassing people at Seeloo camp won’t be tolerated anymore’
Srinagar:
Accusing Police of failing to discharge their duties professionally in order to stop army from “harassing” innocent people, Awami Itihad Party (AIP) President, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Wednesday alleged that snatching of private vehicles at Seeloo camp has become a routine and it won’t be tolerated anymore.
In a statement issued here, Rasheed alleged, Sopore police was turning a blind eye toward “unlawful” and “inhumane behavior” of Seeloo army camp in Sopore area of Baramulla district.
Rasheed alleged that since past few months’ army personnel of Seeloo camp have been picking up vehicles by force, taking the passengers and the vehicle owners hostage for hours and then using their vehicles for patrolling and other services, which is unacceptable and condemnable.
The former MLA alleged that in the latest incident four vehicles from Chadoora, Pulwama, Bandipora and Handwara were held and taken forcibly inside the camp at around 5:00 PM.
“All the passengers were humiliated and taken hostage inside the camp,” he alleged. “Their mobile phones were snatched and at around 11:30 PM tonight they were released only when the matter was brought in the notice of higher authorities. It is strange that every time when the matter was brought in the notice of SP Sopore, his approach used to be casual and the answer would be misleading.”
Rasheed has appealed army authorities to take notice of such incidents and said that if the top army brasses truly want their image to improve, they must punish such officers who have made lives of innocent citizens like a hell and have no accountability.